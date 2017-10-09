Concord University celebrates homecoming this weekend

Advertisement



ATHENS, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Excitement is in the autumn air at Concord University for Homecoming 2017. The annual celebration is packed with festivities for alumni, students, faculty, staff, friends of the University and neighbors in the community.

Highlighting the schedule is the Homecoming football game set for Saturday, Oct. 14 at Callaghan Stadium. The Mountain Lions take on West Virginia State with a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Another huge part of CU Homecoming festivities is the traditional competition among Greek and other campus organizations for Homecoming Royalty titles. The winners will be announced and crowned during a halftime coronation ceremony at the football game.

The Homecoming candidates for 2017 are: Sam Stockton from Charleston, WV, representing Phi Sigma Phi and Parker Unroe from Beckley, WV, representing Sigma Tau Gamma; Kayci Wine from Copen, WV, representing Nu Zeta Chi and Joshua Wayne Amos from Lewisburg, WV, representing Chi Omega Psi; Haruka Ishikawa from Kiyose-shu, Tokyo, Japan, representing the International Students Club and Osisioma Okorigbo from Abuja, Nigeria, representing Phi Delta Pi; Cameron McNeely from Scarbro, WV, representing Alpha Sigma Tau and James Frye from Strasburg, VA, representing the Geology Club; Kaylee Taylor from Christiansburg, VA, representing Alpha Sigma Alpha and Bradley Flinchum from Lashmeet, WV, representing Tau Kappa Epsilon; and Sally Jo Dickerson from Danese, WV, representing Delta Zeta and Brooke Cline from Princeton, WV, representing Sigma Sigma Sigma.

During Concord’s annual Homecoming Parade, candidates for Homecoming royalty and members of their organizations will display floats, banners and costumes as part of the competition that are based on the Homecoming 2017 theme, “Modern Disney”. The Lip Sync Contest and billboards, located around campus, are also part of the contest along with a T-shirt design competition that has been added this year.

The parade is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12 in Athens and will begin at 6 p.m. Participant line-up will be located in the parking lot at Concord’s Callaghan Stadium at 4:15 p.m. The procession will begin at the stadium and make its way through the front of campus and up Vermillion Street and end at Concord United Methodist Church at the corner of Vermillion and Church streets.

The community is invited to watch the parade. Organizations and businesses are also invited to participate as entries. For more information contact Carolyn Worley at 304-384-5310. The traditional bonfire in the Valley will follow the parade.

The CU Athletic Department Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, Oct. 13 at Fountain Springs Golf Club in Peterstown, WV. Registration is set for 7:45 a.m. Contact anita@concord.edu for more information.

New to the Homecoming lineup for 2017 is the Friday the 13th After Hours being held on Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the President’s House lawn. There is no admission charge, but donations to the Concord University Annual Fund will be accepted. Guests are encouraged to register to attend at http://www.concord.edu/cufoundation/13th

Activities continue on Oct. 13 with the Lip Sync Contest at 8 p.m. in the Main Gym of the Carter Center.

Game day festivities on Oct. 14 include a number of activities. The Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Induction Ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. in the Pais Fellowship Hall in University Point. For additional information contact anita@concord.edu

A Homecoming Brunch will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the University Point Lawn. Guests are encouraged to register to attend at http://www.concord.edu/cufoundation/brunch Donations to the Concord University Annual Fund will be accepted.

Affinity tents, tailgates, and teas and reunions are also part of the day’s agenda. The Concord University Alumni Association Tailgate will be held near the main gate of Callaghan Stadium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visit http://www.concord.edu/advancement/node/80 for the Homecoming schedule. For more information on Homecoming 2017 at CU email alumni@concord.edu or call 304-384-6311.

