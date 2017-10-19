Concord Ready for UNC-Pembroke

    •
    Oct 18, 2017

    Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord football is several days away from a non-conference matchup with UNC-Pembroke this weekend at Callaghan Stadium.

    This will be the sixth all-time meeting between the Mountain Lions & Braves, with Pembroke leading 3-2. They won 19-18 last year in North Carolina.

    Head coach Paul Price says it’s always a positive opportunity to play a team from outside the Mountain East, and expects a close game on Saturday. He is also impressed by how the offense has improved in production the past three weeks, and is hopeful that can continue.

