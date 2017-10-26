Concord Ready for Trip to West Liberty

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord football will go for its second straight win Saturday when they travel to West Liberty.
The Hilltoppers were Paul Price’s first opponent when he took over as Concord head coach last year, with the Mountain Lions coming from behind to win 32-25.
Both teams will enter this contest 2-6; West Liberty has lost five straight, including in overtime last week to West Virginia State. Concord is coming off their 31-22 victory at home against UNC-Pembroke.
Price has noticed a positive attitude surrounding practice this week following the win, and believes that could be a key factor against the Hilltoppers.