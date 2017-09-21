WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Concord Ready for Second Road Game of 2017

Sep 21, 2017

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord football will have a chance to move to .500 when they travel to Notre Dame College on Saturday.

The matchup features the Mountain East’s stingiest defense against one of its most potent offenses, with the Falcons’ Malik Grove and DJ Greene both being named Offensive Players of the Week in 2017.

Concord, meanwhile, has the reigning Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week, with the Mountain Lion defense currently accounting for more touchdowns than the offense.

Notre Dame has won the last two meetings, tying the all-time record at 2-2.

