Concord Ready for Home Matchup with Shepherd

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord will look for win number two of 2017 when they host Shepherd Saturday at Callaghan Stadium.
The Rams have been the team to beat in the Mountain East Conference for several years, having reached the NCAA Division II semifinals last year, and the championship game the year before.
However, Concord has traditionally played the Rams close, regardless of the outcome. The 2015 meeting, for example, was a back-and-forth, with Shepherd scoring a last-minute touchdown to win 35-28.
This game will end a critical three-game stretch for the Mountain Lions, who beat UVa-Wise two weeks ago but lost at Notre Dame College last Saturday.