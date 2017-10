Advertisement



Athens, WV (WOAY) – The Mountain Lions hosted UNC Pembroke on Saturday and won the game 31-21. This was their first win after four consecutive losses. We caught up with the players after the game to ask them what was different about this match up that led them to push through for the win.

Concord will play on the road Saturday, October 28th at West Liberty. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m

