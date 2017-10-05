WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Concord Headed to Glenville State Saturday

Matt DigbyBy Oct 04, 2017, 23:48 pm

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord football will seek its second win of 2017 when they visit Glenville State on Saturday.

Like the Mountain Lions, the Pioneers will enter their matchup 1-4, with their lone win coming against Alderson Broaddus. They have not won a Mountain East game since prevailing 19-8 at Concord last year.

Glenville State has won the last meetings with Concord and leads the overall series, but head coach Paul Price expects a close game over all four quarters, as is the norm. He says having already played multiple teams near the top of the MEC standings has given the Mountain Lions a good understanding of what it takes to win in 2017.

