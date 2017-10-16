Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord fell to West Virginia State on Saturday 47-29. The team looks to improve this week and grind for a win at home next weekend as the Mountain Lions host UNC-Pembroke. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.mm
Concord Football Postgame Interviews
By Paloma Villicana Oct 16, 2017
