    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home Sports Concord Football Postgame Interviews
    SportsSports News

    Concord Football Postgame Interviews

    Paloma VillicanaBy Oct 16, 2017, 00:25 am

    17
    0
    Advertisement

    Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord fell to West Virginia State on Saturday 47-29. The team looks to improve this week and grind for a win at home next weekend as the Mountain Lions host UNC-Pembroke. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.mm

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostWVU vs. Texas Tech Recap
    Paloma Villicana

    Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives