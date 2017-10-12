Concord Expects Game of Offense Saturday

Athens, WV (WOAY) – It’s Homecoming Week at Concord University, and Mountain Lion football is hoping that will be a positive factor in affecting Saturday’s game with West Virginia State.
Another factor in the game will be how both offenses perform, with the two schools having struggled on defense in the first half of the season.
Concord has allowed 31 points and 483 yards of offense per game; the Yellow Jackets, meanwhile, have given up an average of 36 points and 435 yards per game. Head Coach Paul Price is expecting this Saturday’s game to play out similar to last year’s meeting in Institute, which WVSU won 52-45.
Kickoff at Callaghan Stadium is at 1:00 PM.