Concord Drops MEC Tournament Opener

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – After winning a division title, Concord baseball entered Mountain East tournament week looking to contend for a postseason championship.

They were not eliminated Thursday, but face a tough test back after dropping their tournament opener to Fairmont State 12-6.

The Fighting Falcons scored eight runs to establish an early, while Concord would get runs back thanks in part to Mountain East Player of the Year Chad Frazier.

Both teams would score multiple runs in the ninth inning to produce the six-run margin.

The Mountain Lions have an elimination game Friday morning against the University of Charleston. Other scheduled games for Friday include Shepherd vs. West Liberty, and Fairmont State vs. West Virginia Wesleyan.

