Concord Defense the Star in Win Over UVa-Wise

Matt DigbyBy Sep 14, 2017, 23:40 pm

Athens, WV (WOAY) – On a night where defense ruled, it seems fitting that a defensive player accounted for the only points of the game.

Concord defensive back Jeremiah Johnson returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Mountain Lions a 7-0 win over UVa-Wise, for their first win of 2017.

The defense made its presence known early at Callaghan Stadium, as the Highland Cavaliers’ first drive of the game ended with a blocked field goal. Two drives in the second quarter ended with interceptions, keeping the game scoreless at halftime.

Concord heads on the road next week for its first Saturday game at Notre Dame College.

