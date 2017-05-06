WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Concord Baseball Sweeps Senior Day Doubleheader

May 06, 2017

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Friday was a successful Senior Day for Concord baseball, as the Mountain Lions won two games over UVa-Wise, 3-2 & 16-6, to clinch a spot in next week’s Mountain East baseball tournament.

The first game saw the hosts jump out to a 3-0, with Trevor Wiersma bringing in one run, and CU’s defense holding off a Cavaliers’ rally to take game one.

In a rain-shortened game, eight Concord starters recorded multiple hits, as Wiersma and Jordan Clark both accounted for two RBI. Concord finishes the regular season Sunday with two games at UVa-Wise, before the MEC Tournament begins in Beckley on Wednesday.

Concord softball opened MEC Tournament play Friday in Salem, Virginia, dropping their opening to Shepherd, but bouncing back with a 1-0 win over Notre Dame College. The Lady Lions will play Charleston at noon Saturday.

