Company expanding on a solid foundation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — In her role as vice president of Mountain State ENT, Beckley Surgery Center and Healing Springs Medical Spa, Dawn Paine has steadily increased medical technology in the surgical, medical and aesthetic sectors in southern West Virginia over the past decade.

Paine’s husband, Dr. James Paine, founded all three businesses. As his practice expanded, the need for business vision, administrative guidance and employee management developed.

That’s when Dawn Paine stepped into the equation.

“I had a great place to start,” Paine said. “It was a great foundation.

“My husband built all of the businesses initially, but I think it lacked some of the infrastructure that was needed to take it to the next level.”

Under Paine’s guidance, the “next level” of business is a progressive employment structure for more than 50 employees among the three facilities and the introduction of several new “functional” and aesthetic technologies to southern West Virginia.

For Paine, providing good jobs brings a sense of personal satisfaction.

“Being an employer in southern West Virginia, where we have some of the economic challenges we have, it’s such a blessing to be able to provide these jobs and to feel like we make the lives of 50 to 60 families better because we’re here in southern West Virginia doing business,” Paine said.

The human resources realm of business management holds a strong appeal for Paine.

“I truly enjoy helping to support, and/or cultivate, our employees and also provide a workplace for them where they feel we offer a nice life-work balance,” said Paine. “I know what it’s like to be in a position where you don’t know when you’re going to be able to go home or how much time you’ll have at home once you get there.

“As a business owner, I fall into that category,” she admitted. She added, “But I want our employees to feel they work for an organization that very much supports family and supports life.”

Over the past several years, Paine has introduced several medical technologies in Beckley. On the “functional” side, as Paine refers to non-aesthetic medical procedures, the balloon sinuplasty offers a step in a continuum of care before a surgical procedure to open blocked sinus passageways.

“Those are less invasive, allow people to come in, have the procedure without anesthesia,” she said. “That means they can go back to work in a more expeditious fashion.”

Healing Springs Medical Spa offers CoolSculpt — a non-invasive body-sculpting procedure that freezes fat cells — and Thermi skin rejuvenation treatments.

“These are all body contouring type procedures that allow patients to come in and have these procedures performed in our anesthetic environment, the spa,” she said. “They are minimally invasive.”

Healing Springs offers educational events to let potential patients know the benefits, risks and reasonable expectations of procedures.

Paine, who has worked in financial services for past 15 years, said that she’s a “jack of all trades” with the organization.

“If there’s a little bit of a hole that falls under our companies, I’m ready to jump in and plug it up and do what I need to do,” she said.

Currently, she serves as administrator of Beckley Surgery Center — a role she says has much of her attention now.

She’s earned the Certified Administrator Surgery Center (CASC) distinction. As CASC administrator, she has ultimate responsibility for the surgery center and ensures that the organization is compliant with all federal regulations.

“If I had to pick what my favorite role would be, it would have to be surgery center administrator,” she said. “It’s very much in line with what I’ve done in the past, and I would certainly like to continue growing in this role.

“As a leader for all three companies, my favorite part is being able to say that, hopefully, we enrich the lives of anywhere between 50 to 60 employees we have on board at any given time, just by providing opportunities for them.”

Paine predicted that it’s becoming “extremely difficult” to operate a medical business, which may lead the Paine organization to collaborate with a hospital or educational facilities in the future for their non-aesthetic and surgical practices.

“Things we would love to see come about would be collaborations with other entities so we can continue to grow the business and develop it in the southern West Virginia market,” she said.

