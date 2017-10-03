Community Will Give Back To Heroes

Advertisement



BECKLEY– SERVPRO of Beckley along with the Beckley Moose Lodge, SignArc, Beckley Garbage, and AFLAC -Terry Sodosky want to show our appreciation and give back to our Local “Heroes”. The Firefighters that bravely put their lives on the line every day to save people and property.

During Fire Prevention Week 2017 on Tuesday, October 10th, we are providing Firefighters a Free “Hero” Sub Sandwich, Chips, and Soda.

Come by to dine-in or carry-out at The Loyal Order of Moose located at 410 New River Drive, Beckley, WV from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

The Loyal Order of Moose 1606 will waive fees and dues for the first year for new and re-enrolled members!

