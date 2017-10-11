Community theater group wants to help you find the perfect Halloween costume

Advertisement



BLUEFIELD, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Looking for Halloween costumes? Planning a haunted house? Like dressing up? The Summit Players very well may have just what you need at its “Costume Closet Cleanout Sale!”

The event occurs on Saturday, October 21st, and on Saturday, October 28th, 2017 at the Summit Players Storage Center, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. The Center is located in the former Warlick’s furniture store, at the corner of Raleigh and Scott Streets, Bluefield, WV 24701.

“The public is getting a great opportunity to stock up on attire, at rock-bottom, bargain prices!” noted Costume Director Sue Jackson. “Now that we’re in our new Scott Street home, we’ve decided to de-clutter and let go of some excess costumes and materials” she said.

What is being offered at this unique sales opportunity?

Summit Players will be selling over 1000 clothing and material goods items, including prom dresses, tuxedos, and vintage clothing items at $20 or less. Hats, jewelry and at least one wedding dress are also among the sale offerings. Many pieces will also be available for $5 or less, as well.

All items are being sold strictly “as is,” with no returns or refunds. Jackson pointed out that “when you buy it, you keep it, because we can’t! So, please don’t miss this unique buying opportunity.”

For more information, please call Sue Jackson at 304.325.6358.

Summit Players is the longest continuously operating community-theatre group in West Virginia, and 2017 marks the 50th anniversary its first production “Babes in Toyland”. As part of its commitment to provide only the best community theatre for its many friends throughout the area, Summit Players happily now calls the Bluefield Elks Club its performance home.

