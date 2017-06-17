“Color Me United” 5K Run Held At Beckley Airport

The United Way of Southern West Virginia held its Annual Color Run this Saturday!

The “Color Me United” 5K run was held at 9 a.m. this Saturday at the Beckley Airport. During the run, there were different stations set up throwing out different colors, as runners and walkers joined the fun-filled morning for a great cause. Once each participant registered, they received a color me T-shirt, along with a bracelet and sunglasses. There was also designated areas for people to watch the 5K as well.

Kacy Burgess, United Way Executive Assistant, told us, “All of the proceeds, from the run, will go directly to the United Way. It will go to our campaign goal for all of our agencies. So, right now, we are up to about 45 agencies that we are funding, different non-profits in our seven counties. It includes, food pantries, homeless shelters, Women’s Resource Center, and substance abuse facilities. Then our own initiatives, which are our reading programs and our equal footing programs. So it goes directly into the United Way entirely.”

