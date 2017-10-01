Blacksburg, WV (WOAY) – The College GameDay crew has returned to Virginia Tech campus for the 6th time. Their last broadcast in Blacksburg was in 2007. Students, fans, and families came out to Alumni Mall as early as 3:00 a.m to line up for GameDay with their posters. The energy was high and the fans were hilarious enjoying the show. Matt will have highlights from the #2 Clemson and #12 Virginia Tech match up after the game.
SportsSports NewsVirginia Tech
College GameDay at Virginia Tech
By Paloma VillicanaOct 01, 2017, 00:43 am1
Paloma Villicana
Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More