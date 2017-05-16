Coal shippers benefit as mine industry enjoys a rebound

WYOMING CO., WV (BY:JIM ROSS, THE STATE JOURNAL) – All Christy Laxton has to do to see if the coal market has improved is look out her office window.

“We have a railroad track that runs right behind our office. We had had very few (coal trains), but right now we have one a day, which is very good,” said Laxton, executive director of the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority.

It’s the same in Boone County.

“We’ve seen the coal trains. I know because they go right by our office,” said Kris Mitchell, executive director of the Boone County Community and Economic Development Corp.

