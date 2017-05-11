Coaching Changes in Southern West Virginia

WOAY – Two area high schools will have new head football coaches in 2017, as Lewis McClung has resigned at Greenbrier West, and Wes Eddy will leave Princeton to take the same position at East Fairmont.
McClung took over the Cavaliers program in 2002, succeeding Howard Hylton. Greenbrier West had a combined record of 116-53 in 15 years, including a 9-10 record in the playoffs. The Cavaliers were Class A state runners-up in 2013.
Eddy arrived in Mercer County in 2015 after previously being the head coach at Webster County. Under his tenure, the Tigers went 10-11, qualifying for the Class AAA playoffs in 2015.
Greenbrier West is scheduled to open the 2017 season at Nicholas County, while Princeton will visit Buckhannon-Upshur.