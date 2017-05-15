Closure opponents only turn out at hearings for Fayette border schools

FAYETTE CO., WV (BY: RYAN QUINN, CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) — Fayette County’s school board has held a dozen public hearings in the past three weeks for schools that would be affected by its plan to close buildings, reconfigure schools’ grade levels and transfer students to drop the county’s number of public schools from 18 to 11.

Two hearings are left, both Tuesday at affected Oak Hill schools: Rosedale Elementary at 4:30 p.m. and New River Elementary at 6:30 p.m.

Rosedale is planned to close at the end of the 2018-19 school year, while New River is planned to become a grades three through five school by absorbing students from Rosedale and other schools while moving younger students to a new prekindergarten through second grade school on the same campus.

