Clay school officials looking into middle school hidden camera allegations

By May 22, 2017, 11:58 am

CLAY COUNTY, WV (BY: LESLIE RUBIN, WCHS/WVAH) — Clay County school officials say they are looking into allegations that a hidden camera was placed in the girl’s locker room at Clay County Middle School.

Superintendent Joe Paxton would not confirm the existence of a camera, but he did say they are looking into allegations that needed examined.

The Clay County sheriff said he also could not comment because it was a juvenile-related matter.

