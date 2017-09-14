Clay Co. bus driver accused of calling out student for being gay

Advertisement



The Clay County school system is investigating after a part-time school bus driver, who is also a Clay County deputy, was accused of making derogatory comments against gay people.

The alleged incident happened on the morning of September 5, on a bus full of Clay County High School students.

Clay County Superintendent Joe Paxton sent out a statement saying that the allegations are being taken seriously and the administration is looking into the matter.

He also stated that all employees are expected to provide a safe and welcoming learning environment for all students.

Details of the accusations have been making the rounds on Facebook. These are screen grabs of portions of what allegedly happened on the bus.

