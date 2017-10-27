Class AA/A Soccer Regionals – October 26

Advertisement



Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Both soccer teams from Oak Hill & Charleston Catholic faced each other in the Class AA/A Region 3 finals at the YMCA Soccer Complex in Beckley on Thursday night, with the Lady Red Devils & Lady Irish playing first.

Oak Hill took the lead early through a Madison Surface goal, but Charleston Catholic rallied to take a 2-1 lead at halftime. Their momentum continued in the second half, as they won 7-1 to advance to the state semifinals next week.

In the boys’ game, both teams had opportunities early, with Charleston Catholic taking the lead through Anthony Matiga. That would be the only goal of the match, as the Irish will play next Friday in the semifinals.

