WOAY – The Class AA all-state softball teams were announced Wednesday, with the players being selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Area players receiving all-state honors were:
FIRST TEAM – Holly Brehm (Wyoming East), Emily Ward (Independence), Cassie Weikle (James Monroe), Brooke Clark (Shady Spring)
SECOND TEAM – Maranda Allen (Shady Spring), Peyton Wiseman (Shady Spring)
SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION – Ashleigh Sexton (Independence), Lexi Carter (James Monroe), Kelli Ellison (James Monroe), Kiersten Roberts (River View), Bradlea Hayhurst (Shady Spring), Vanessa Wright (Liberty), Alexis Nicholas (Nicholas County), Rivers Wade (Wyoming East), Kari Walker (Wyoming East)
HONORABLE MENTION – Riley Adkins (Independence), Katie Dobbs (River View), Hannah Daniels (Shady Spring), Hannah Trump (Liberty), Hannah Pioch (Liberty), Anna Brown (Nicholas County), Lexi Boothe (Wyoming East)