Circus Comes to WV for Last Time

CHARLESTON– The greatest show on earth is coming to the mountain state for the very last time.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will present “Out Of This World” their final farewell next month. The circus is closing down after more than 100 years in operation. According to a press release, high operating costs and the decline of ticket sales “made the circus an unsustainable business for the company.” Charleston will be the last stop before the circus gives their final performances in New York. They will have shows May 4, 5, 6, and 7 at the Charleston Civic Center. Ticket prices range between 15 and 65 dollars. For ticket info you can visit ticketmaster.com.

Related

Comments

comments