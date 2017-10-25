Chiefs warned marshal in 2008 about site of Parkersburg warehouse fire

Advertisement



PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Two volunteer fire chiefs wrote a letter to the West Virginia fire marshal in July 2008 warning about the potential for a major fire at warehouses, one of which has now been burning for days.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Washington Bottom Fire Chief K.C. Linder and Lubeck Fire Chief Mark Stewart sent the letter after Lubeck firefighters then had issues accessing a fire at the Parkersburg warehouse.

More than 40 fire stations from Ohio and West Virginia have responded to the blaze at the old Ames Tool Plant. Crews were extinguishing hot spots Wednesday after the fire was put out Saturday.

Lawrence Messina, a state communications director, says the last fire marshal inspection of the warehouse was in 2008. Messina says an investigation into the most recent fire’s cause remains ongoing.

