Chick-fil-A Benefit Night & Fall Festival for Operation Warm
By Tyler BarkerOct 19, 2017, 21:09 pm
10
BECKLEY- Join us as we partner with the Beckley Firefighters and raise money for Operation Warm which provides brand-new winter coats to local children in need.
Fun for the whole family with face painting, fall games, fire truck tours and a pumpkin decorating contest.
(Bring your own pre-decorated pumpkin by 4:30 pm)
Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.
