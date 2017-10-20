    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News Chick-fil-A Benefit Night & Fall Festival for Operation Warm
    Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

    Chick-fil-A Benefit Night & Fall Festival for Operation Warm

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 19, 2017, 21:09 pm

    10
    0
    Advertisement

    BECKLEY- Join us as we partner with the Beckley Firefighters and raise money for Operation Warm which provides brand-new winter coats to local children in need.

    Fun for the whole family with face painting, fall games, fire truck tours and a pumpkin decorating contest.

    (Bring your own pre-decorated pumpkin by 4:30 pm)

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostHalloween Trick or Treating In Lewisburg, WV
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives