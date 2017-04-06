Check-In Begins for Greenbrier Spring League

White Sulphur Spring, WV (WOAY) – The 2017 Greenbrier Spring League is 10 days away from opening kickoff, with players arriving at the Greenbrier Wednesday to begin registration.

The league will offer a chance for recent NFL draftees and veterans to return to professional football. Notable players who registered Wednesday include Greg Hardy, Ben Tate, and Brandon Browner; the latter was in White Sulphur Springs in 2015 as part of the New Orleans Saints training camp.

Also taking part is former WVU running back Noel Devine, who played for the Mountaineers from 2007 to 2010.

The league will operate with four teams playing a combined six games (one game each day on April 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 25th, and 26th), finishing before the NFL Draft. The first training sessions take place Thursday.

Comments

comments