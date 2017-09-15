Charleston’s Cedar Grove Furniture closing after almost 70 years

Advertisement



A Kanawha County business is closing after being in business for nearly seven decades.

Cedar Grove Furniture is closing after being in business for 69 years.

The store is holding a “retirement sale” on Sept. 23, and owner Don Henry said the store’s last day of business will be when everything is sold.

There will also be a private retirement sale on Sept. 20 that is an invitation only event.

Henry said the store is closing because he is retiring after 45 years of running the business. He said he is looking forward to relaxing and enjoying retirement.

Henry said he had a buyer for the building, but is not sure what will move in after the furniture store is closed.

Cedar Grove Furniture is one of the oldest retail furniture stores in the Kanawha Valley.

