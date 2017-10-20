Charleston Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Oct. 21

Advertisement



WHAT: Hundreds of Charleston area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. In 2016 the Charleston Walk raised over $117 thousand contributing to more than $82 million raised nationwide for care, support and research efforts for those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

In addition to the 1.65 mile walk, participants will enjoy refreshments, a kids corner, and a special tribute to those who have experienced or are experiencing Alzheimer’s. A special off-road side by side painted for Alzheimer’s will also be on display.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Participants will learn more about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony.

WHEN: Saturday, October 21

8:30 a.m. Registration

9:15 a.m. Opening ceremony

9:30 a.m. Walk begins

WHERE: Appalachian Power Park – Charleston, WV

WHO: Interview and photo opportunities from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Appalachian Power Park and along our walk route

o Nancy Hurley, family caregiver and support group member

o Sharon Rotenberry, Alzheimer’s Association Executive Director

o JT Hunter, Family Service Coordinator, Alzheimer’s Association

HOW: Register today. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.

CONTACT: Rick Mogielski, Walk Committee Member, 304.419.0849, RMogielski@charlesryan.com

Morgan Young, Alzheimer’s Association Marketing & Communications Coordinator, 304.546.0491, myoung@alz.org

About the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s – the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

