Charleston police looking for car owned by woman found in river

CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – On Thursday, September 21, 2017 at or near 1110 hrs., the body of Anna Christine Ranson, 32, of Cross Lanes, WV was recovered from the Kanawha River near Blaine Island in South Charleston, WV. A joint investigation between Detectives from South Charleston Police Department and Charleston Police Department began investigating the circumstances surrounding Ranson’s death.

Detective’s learned Ranson was on the west side of Charleston on the night of Wednesday, September 20, 2017 and the early morning hours of Thursday, September 21, 2017.

During this time frame, Ranson was operating her black 2014 Ford Focus SE bearing West Virginia Registration 4YG707 in the St. Albans area and the west side of Charleston.

Detectives had been actively looking for Ranson’s vehicle, however have been unable to locate. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle.

Please contact 911 or the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division 304-348-6480 if the vehicle is located.

