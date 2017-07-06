Charleston featured in Washington Post article

CHARLESTON, WV (BY: CARRIE HODOUSEK, WV METRONEWS) — Charleston, West Virginia is the focus of a Washington Post article.

Reporter Melanie D.G. Kaplan describes her experience in the Capital City listing all the interesting places to go, eat, shop, stay and explore.

“A city that has time for you is a win,” the first line of the article reads. “In Charleston, W.Va., you can park your car all day for $3, catch free live music almost every night and be seated right away.”

One of her favorite places was the Moses Auto Group Live on the Levee free concert series at Haddad Riverfront Park.

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments