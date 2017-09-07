Charges dropped against Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

Advertisement



Domestic battery and domestic assault charges have been dropped in Logan County against “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

The charges were dismissed Wednesday in Logan County Magistrate Court at the request of Logan County Prosecutor John Bennett.

The charges were dismissed without prejudice pending further investigation and discussions with the victim and review of medical records. The motion said the refiling of charges are possible within the statute time period.

Murphy was charged in July after a woman reported he struck her in the face with a golf club, slammed her on the ground and then banged her head into the sidewalk.

The woman told State Police she and Murphy had an argument, and she was attempting to leave the residence. She said he started slapping her in the face with an open hand and struck her in the face with a golf club. The complaint said she told the trooper he grabbed her and slammed her on the ground and started hitting her head on the sidewalk.

Murphy released a statement after his arrest saying that he did not attack the woman and that he was defending himself. He said his girlfriend had her friends and family over and they trashed his home. Murphy said a heated argument ensued, and she attacked him with a golf club and a knife. In defending himself, he said she obtained some bruises and swelling. He said he never struck her.

The singer apologized to fans and said the incident should have never happened.

Murphy gained fame after winning “America’s Got Talent” in 2011 and singing his interpretation of classic singers such as Frank Sinatra and belting out some of their hits such as Sinatra’s “My Way.”

His career has continued since then, turning out several albums and performing across the country. The singer’s charitable donations and benefit shows earned him recognition by the Charleston Gazette-Mail as West Virginian of the Year.

On June 23, he was the featured performer at Moses Auto Group Live on the Levee in Charleston. The concert was moved from the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park to Charleston Municipal Auditorium due to heavy rains and flooding in the area.

