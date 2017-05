OAK HILL, WV (WOAY-TV) — Come meet members of the WOAY NewsWatch team, as well as help support the Women’s Resource Center tonight during the annual “Dine Out to End Domestic Violence.

We’ll be at Pies & Pints at 219 W Maple Ave in Fayetteville from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

