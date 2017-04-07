Catching Up With Mark Montgomery

Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Mark Montgomery was named head coach of Independence football last week, succeeding Chris Vicars.
Montgomery takes over a team that has made the Class AA playoffs each of the past two seasons. His coaching career began in 1985 as an assistant at Immokalee High School in Florida, before he returned to Raleigh County the following year to become the head coach at Clear Fork High School. His career has also included time as a head or assistant football coach at Marsh Fork High, Concord College, Park Middle, Independence Middle, and Princeton Senior High – his most recent position was offensive coordinator with the Tigers. Montgomery also has coaching experience in basketball, baseball, track, and cross country.
Montgomery is a Southern West Virginia native, earning all-state football honors at Marsh Fork High School, before continuing his playing career at Glenville State College.