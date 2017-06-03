WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home Sports Catching Up With Colby Johnson
SportsSports FeaturesSports News

Catching Up With Colby Johnson

Matt DigbyBy Jun 03, 2017, 23:20 pm

44
0

WOAY – Colby Johnson enjoyed an excellent baseball career at Greenbrier East High School, and that high level of play continued into his freshman year at the University of Charleston.

Now, Johnson is with the West Virginia Miners for the start of the 2017 Prospect League season, where he is contributing in several ways. He hit a go-ahead home run Thursday night at Kokomo, and scored several runs in two home games against Butler.

Johnson’s play has been just one bright spot in an otherwise tough start to the season for the Miners, who are 1-4 following Saturday’s 6-2 loss to the BlueSox. They continue their six-game road trip Sunday, and their next home game is June 10 against Kokomo.

Comments

comments

Previous PostRafter, Roddick Take Part in Greenbrier Tennis Showcase
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives