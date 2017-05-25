Caroline Kennedy says she’s missed JFK every day of her life

BOSTON (AP) – President John F. Kennedy’s daughter reminisces about her father in a new video released ahead of what would have been his 100th birthday.

Speaking about her father in the video released by the JFK Library in Boston, Caroline Kennedy says she has “thought about him and missed him every day” of her life. She also recalls memories of her father, including hiding under his desk in the oval office and sailing on the family yacht.

Caroline Kennedy’s children, Tatiana, Rose and Jack Kennedy Schlossberg also shared their thoughts in the video.

President Kennedy was assassinated just before Caroline Kennedy’s 6th birthday in Nov. 1963.

The 100th anniversary of his birth is Monday.

