Career, Internship and Co-op Fair to host more than 50 employers

BECKLEY– West Virginia Tech University To Host Career Fair.

CONTACT: Jen Wood Cunningham | jennifer.wood@mail.wvu.edu | 304.561.8030 mobile

WHO: West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech)

WHEN: Thursday, October 12, 2017, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Van Meter Gymnasium, 350 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801 (behind Carter Hall)

WHAT: WVU Tech’s Office of Career Services and Cooperative Education will host a Career,

Internship and Co-Op Fair for WVU Tech students on Thursday, October 12.

The event will bring in more than 50 regional employers from a wide range of industries,

including engineering, health care, law enforcement, aviation, transportation and business

management.

Students will be able to explore full-time opportunities, internships, and co-op programs

during the event. Some employers will be hosting interviews or information sessions for

students after the fair.

The fair is one component in a full suite of services offered to WVU Tech students. Visit

http://careerservices.wvutech.edu/ to find out more.

A campus within the West Virginia University system, WVU Tech is a four-year institution that offers more

than 40 academic programs and 9 ABET-accredited engineering programs. WVU Tech is ranked #1 in the

state for annual student return on investment. For more information, visit wvutech.edu.

