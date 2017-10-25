Career Fair Held for Raleigh County 8th Graders

Advertisement



Eighth graders from Raleigh County had a chance to learn about different career paths this morning.

Over 400 students from schools in Raleigh County filled up the different rooms at the Marquee Cinemas in Beckley to listen to leaders from businesses in the area.

Twelve different industries participated in this year’s career fair, and gave students a chance to learn about the options that they may have in the future. There were representatives from hospitals to colleges, and even from the tourism industry.

They also learned how to present themselves in an interview, and what steps they should take to apply for jobs.

“What career day is about us we’re trying to let 8th graders know what careers are available here in our community. When they’re talking to their counselors at school, looking at their career paths, to think about careers they might be interested in while they’re going through the 8th grade. So what they can look at, and what they need to study from then on. So we try to give them a wide variety of speakers from our businesses in the community to come out and talk to 8th graders about careers that are available,” Joe Guffy, from the Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, told us.

This is the 15th year that the Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and the Raleigh County middle schools have hosted this career fair.

