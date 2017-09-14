Capito, Manchin announce nearly $3.7M for WV health centers, organizations

Advertisement



WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) today announced $3,683,255 in federal funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, for health centers and rural health organizations across West Virginia. The funding will help increase access to substance abuse and mental health services by providing health centers support to increase personnel and leverage health information technology, as well as training to support the expansion of mental health and substance abuse services and their integration into primary care.

“As our state continues to fight the growing opioid crisis, these resources will be critical in helping West Virginians access the substance abuse and mental health care they need,” Senator Capito said. “Not only will it help provide critical health services to those struggling with addiction and mental illness, but it will also help create jobs in our state and improve the care available in our rural communities. Having visited many of these health centers myself, I know very well how much this funding will help, and I’m thrilled to see so many receive the resources they need to provide important care to West Virginians.”

“We need to support those on the front lines of the opioid crisis in every way possible,” Senator Manchin said. “These funds will provide the necessary resources to health centers and professionals fighting the opioid battle. I’ve watched first-hand our health professionals do great work, and I look forward to them utilizing these funds to create a healthier West Virginia.”

Senator Capito has visited a number of the health centers and met with several of the organizations that will benefit from the funding announced today, including Cabin Creek Health Center, Community Care of West Virginia in Rock Cave, Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center, Roane County Family Health Care, Valley Health Systems, Williamson Health and Wellness Center and Wirt County Health Services Association.

Individual awards listed below:

$175,700 – Belington Community Medical Services Association (Belington, WV)

$175,700 – Cabin Creek Health Center (Dawes, WV)

$175,700 – Camden-on-Gauley Medical Center (Camden-on-Gauley, WV)

$175,700 – Change, Inc. (Weirton, WV)

$133,300 – Clay Battelle Health Services Association (Blacksville, WV)

$175,700 – Community Care of West Virginia (Rock Cave, WV)

$123,080 – Lincoln County Primary Care Center (Hamlin, WV)

$175,700 – Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center (Grantsville, WV)

$175,700 – Monroe County Health Center (Union, WV)

$175,701 – New River Health Association (Scarbro, WV)

$175,700 – Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers (Grafton, WV)

$175,700 – Rainelle Medical Center (Rainelle, WV)

$137,535 – Ritchie County Primary Care Association (Harrisville, WV)

$132,121 – Roane County Family Health Care (Spencer, WV)

$175,700 – Shenandoah Valley Medical Systems (Martinsburg, WV)

$175,698 – St. George Medical Clinic (St. George, WV)

$175,700 – Tug River Health Association (Gary, WV)

$175,319 – Valley Health Care (Mill Creek, WV)

$170,700 – Valley Health Systems (Huntington, WV)

$175,700 – Williamson Health and Wellness Center (Williamson, WV)

$175,700 – Wirt County Health Services Association (Elizabeth, WV)

$175,701 – WomenCare (Scott Depot, WV)

