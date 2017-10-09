Capito, Jenkins glad EPA rolled back greenhouse gas emission regulations for coal

Advertisement



WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the following statement after Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt announced the Trump administration plans to withdraw the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan on Tuesday, October 10:

“For years, the Obama administration waged a war on coal and issued heavy-handed regulations to pick winners and losers among energy industries. In West Virginia, our coal miners, their families and entire communities felt the blow of that misguided approach to energy production. It’s refreshing to see how committed the Trump administration is to pursuing a true all-of-the-above energy policy, and Administrator Pruitt’s announcement is another sign that America’s energy strategy is headed in the right direction.

“Our country can be a real global leader when it comes to energy production, but we can’t shutter entire industries that have helped power this country for decades. We should responsibly embrace all forms of energy production, do what we can to improve them and continue to explore new and innovative energy options. I appreciate the Trump administration’s commitment to creating and preserving good energy jobs and expanding America’s energy potential, and I look forward to continuing to work together to achieve these important goals.”

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) praised the Trump administration’s announcement today that it will formally end the so-called Clean Power Plan rule. This rule was a key part of the previous administration’s anti-coal agenda.

“After eight years of radical environmental policies from the White House, we now have a president focused on bringing coal jobs back. President Trump promised to fight for our miners and our way of life, and he is keeping his word. The Obama administration used this rule to pick winners and losers at the expense of West Virginia’s jobs. I will continue to work with President Trump on solutions that will move West Virginia forward, create more jobs, and return the EPA to its core mission,” Rep. Jenkins said.

