Capito encouraged by Energy Secretary’s electric grid study

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS RELEASE) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today applauded U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s decision to initiate a study of the nation’s electric grid, specifically examining the impact regulatory burdens have had on base load power sources, as well as the importance of fuel diversity in ensuring grid reliability. The study was initiated Friday and will continue over a two-month period.

”I am encouraged by Secretary Perry’s decision to study the reliability of our energy grid,” said Senator Capito. “If we are going to have affordable, reliable energy that powers our economy and advances our quality of life, we must maintain an adequate supply of base load electricity that is always available when it is needed. There is a role for multiple energy sources, including our own West Virginia coal and natural gas, as well as nuclear and renewables. But there is a clear difference between intermittent energy sources and base load power. A diversity in fuel sources and technologies is essential for a reliable and properly functioning electric grid. I am glad that the Department of Energy, under the new administration, recognizes that our coal, natural gas, and nuclear plants are vital assets in ensuring that affordable energy is always available to meet the needs of the American people.”

