Capito co-sponsors bill that removes gray wolf protections

WASHINGTON (BY: JAKE ZUCKERMAN, CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) – U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R.W.Va., is co-sponsoring a bill designed to fund wildlife conservation in the U.S. while removing gray wolves from protections under the Endangered Species Act.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., introduced the Hunting Heritage and Environmental Legacy Preservation for Wildlife Act, and Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., John Boozman, R-Ark., Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis. and Capito signed on as co-sponsors.

Specifically, the bill will reauthorize funding for the North American Wetlands Conservation Act, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Act, the Neotropical Migratory Bird Conservation Act, the Chesapeake Bay Program, the Chesapeake Bay Gateways and Watertrails network, and the Chesapeake Bay Gateways Grants Assistance Program, all until 2023.

