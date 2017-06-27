Republican Senator Capito announces she’s against GOP health care draft

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she can’t support the Senate GOP leadership’s proposed health care overhaul.

Capito says the bill as currently drafted “will not ensure access to affordable health care in West Virginia.”

She says it also doesn’t do enough to fight the opioid epidemic, cuts traditional Medicaid too deeply and harms rural health care providers.

Capito was considered a key Senate vote to pass the Senate proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act that West Virginia’s Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and other Democrats oppose.

She says current law, so-called Obamacare, needs to be addressed and has led to skyrocketing costs for restrictive commercial insurance for families and small businesses.

Earlier Tuesday, Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote until at least next month.

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) issued the following news release after the Senate delayed its vote on the Senate health care discussion draft:

Senator Capito : “I came to Washington to make the lives of West Virginians better. Throughout this debate, I have said that I will only support a bill that provides access to affordable health care coverage for West Virginians, including those on Medicaid and those struggling with drug addiction. In West Virginia, Obamacare has led to skyrocketing premiums, co-pays, and deductibles for families and small businesses. Patients have fewer choices in doctors and hospitals as networks shrink and plans become more restrictive.”

“I have consistently looked for opportunities to improve this broken law, including co-sponsoring the Patient Freedom Act of 2017 earlier this year. I continue to believe we must repair what can be fixed, scrap what is not working, and create a better health care reality for West Virginians. At the same time, West Virginia has the largest Medicaid population in the country. I recognize that many West Virginians rely on health coverage and access to substance abuse treatment because of my state’s decision to expand coverage through Medicaid. I have studied the draft legislation and CBO analysis to understand its impact on West Virginians. As drafted, this bill will not ensure access to affordable health care in West Virginia, does not do enough to combat the opioid epidemic that is devastating my state, cuts traditional Medicaid too deeply, and harms rural health care providers.”

“As drafted, the Senate health care bill is not the right fix for West Virginia, and I cannot support it. My concerns will need to be addressed going forward.”

