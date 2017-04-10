WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Canaan Valley Attractions

Katherine Ernst Apr 10, 2017

If you’re a mountain biking enthusiast, Canaan Valley in Tucker County, should hands down be on your bucket list.
There are hundreds of miles of single track trails, railroad grades and dirt roads to explore. The vast network of well-maintained trails that weaves all throughout Canaan Valley’s secluded lands allows firsthand access to some of the most beautiful sights of West Virginia.

As we enter into warmer weather there is literally something for everyone; whether it’s backpacking, biking or enjoying the Canaan Valley Mountain Bike Festival in June– featuring racing, music and free beer…you can’t go wrong. For more information, be sure to head on over to canaanvalley.org

Katherine Ernst

She went on to attend Salisbury University, graduating with a B.A degree in Media Production. She has worked for NHL Network, Tupelo Honey Raycom: New York Giants, NFL Films, HLN, What Matters Most & Ocean Happening. Read More

