C. Adam Toney Team of the Week – Shady Spring Softball

Shady Spring, WV (WOAY) – After fielding strong teams in Class AAA in 2015 & 2016, Shady Spring softball has continued to play at a high level in Class AA in 2017.

The Lady Tigers earned a first-round bye in sectionals, which they are hosting this week. They won their first game 4-1 against Bluefield on Tuesday.

The team has been led by a balance of pitching – primarily from Maranda Allen – and batting, with many players hitting home runs over the course of the season.

Shady Spring continues sectional play on Wednesday against James Monroe.

Related

Comments

comments