C. Adam Toney Team of the Week – Oak Hill Baseball

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – While the weather has made its presence known early this spring, Oak Hill’s baseball season is already nine games old in 2017.

The Red Devils opened their year with three straight wins, before responding to a three-game skid with close wins last week against Webster County and Man.

Oak Hill’s roster features mostly underclassmen, but many of them played vital roles in the Red Devils’ run to the sectional championship round in 2016.

Their season continues with a busy slate of games that includes a matchup later this week with Woodrow Wilson, weather pending.

