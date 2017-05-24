C. Adam Toney Team of the Week – Greater Beckley Baseball

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Greater Beckley baseball is back in Class A regionals after going undefeated through Region 3 Section 2. The Crusaders return to the position of being two wins away from the state tournament.

The program – in its fourth year – has not yet been to Appalachian Power Park, but the players are confident of their upcoming regional series with Charleston Catholic.

The team benefits from several key veterans who have been with the team since its beginnings, while also seeing newcomers contribute in major roles.

The opening game with the Irish will be Wednesday in Kanawha County, weather pending.

