WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home Sports C. Adam Toney Team of the Week – Greater Beckley Baseball
SportsSports FeaturesSports News

C. Adam Toney Team of the Week – Greater Beckley Baseball

Matt DigbyBy May 24, 2017, 00:03 am

62
0

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Greater Beckley baseball is back in Class A regionals after going undefeated through Region 3 Section 2. The Crusaders return to the position of being two wins away from the state tournament.

The program – in its fourth year – has not yet been to Appalachian Power Park, but the players are confident of their upcoming regional series with Charleston Catholic.

The team benefits from several key veterans who have been with the team since its beginnings, while also seeing newcomers contribute in major roles.

The opening game with the Irish will be Wednesday in Kanawha County, weather pending.

Comments

comments

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives