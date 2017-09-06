WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
C. Adam Toney Team of the Week – Woodrow Wilson Football Defense
Matt DigbyBy Sep 05, 2017, 23:40 pm

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Woodrow Wilson football is coming off a 12-7 win Friday against Greenbrier East, in a game where the Flying Eagles made big plays on defense throughout the night.

It was a sharp turnaround from their Week 1 matchup at Riverside, and has the team it can replicate their performance the rest of the season.

One of the standout individuals from Week 2 was junior linebacker Avante Burnett, who accounted for two of Beckley’s four interceptions.

The Flying Eagles continue a four-game homestand this Friday, when they welcome Bluefield to Van Meter Stadium.

