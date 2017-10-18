C. Adam Toney Athletes of the Week – Thomas & Morgan Ferris

Hico, WV (WOAY) – Midland Trail enters Week 9 undefeated after a Battle of the Bridge win against Fayetteville last Friday. One of the key contributors was senior Thomas Ferris, but junior Morgan Ferris also had a standout performance with several touchdowns.
The two brothers have seen their on-field chemistry grow since the opening game, while others have also made plays on both sides of the ball.
Midland Trail heads to Nicholas County this Friday, before closing the season against Oak Hill on October 27.